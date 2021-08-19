Cuban and Qatari Diplomats Talk Cooperation





Havana, Aug 18 (ACN) The General Secretary of Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Hammadi met with Cuban ambassador to that Arab nation, Oscar Leon, to address bilateral cooperation relations, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



On his Twitter account the Cuban diplomat said that he was honored to meet Dr. Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi and that both keep working to boost bilateral cooperation between their two countries.



Cuba and Qatar recently considered collaboration media collaboration aimed at favoring the knowledge about their cultures, traditions and history. The two countries have enjoyed bilateral diplomatic relations for the past 31 years. Close bonds of friendship between the two nations were founded by Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro and the father of the current Emir of Qatar, Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.