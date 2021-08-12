Lombardy Donation Reciprocates Cuban Medical Assistance





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) A donation of medical items was shipped from the Region of Lombardy to Cuba by the Youth Section of the Italian Private Hospitality Association.



Association executive Michele Micchio said that no one in Lombardy can ever forget the assistance given by Cuban medical personnel against the COVID-19 in the Italian region during three months last year.



“We try to reciprocate the generosity of the Cuban people who sent us their doctors and nurses,” said the executive.



The collection of the donation counted on the contribution of local companies in the health sector, such as San Donato, Gheron and Mantova Salus.



Michele Nicchio announced a second shipment on August 23rd again with the logistic support of international cargo company Vector and Neos Airlines, according to the Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Ministry.