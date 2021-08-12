UN Human Rights Experts Demand the Lifting of Unilateral Sanctions





Havana, Aug 11 (ACN) Experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said that unilateral sanctions violate the rights to development and demanded their lifting by the countries imposing such measures.



Countries under unilateral sanctions like Venezuela, Cuba, Syria and Iran plunge into poverty because they cannot access essential services such as medications, foodstuffs, electricity, drinking water and fuels, the experts noted in a text uploaded on the UN webpage.



Many people from around the world see themselves deprived of their rights to development, either through the economic improvement of their nations or their own personal development due to unilateral coercive measures, embargos and blockades, the text reads.



The UN General Assembly has stated that the right to development is an inalienable human right, and this has been acknowledged by the African Charter of Human Rights and the Peoples; the Arab Charter of Human Rights and a series of multilateral statements on human rights, the experts noted.



When the US sanctions blockade data and teleconference services in other countries, the people remain without any access to web seminars and online meetings to obtain information, education and training, while doctors cannot access medical databases.

Read the full Text on the UN Webpage Here:



https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27373&LangID=E