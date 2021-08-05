Cuba Condemns Racist Police Violence in the US





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned on Wednesday police brutality in the United States particularly against blacks and Latinos.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez denounced the systematic racism facing the US people by the police forces that are entailed to guarantee their protection.



Police brutality in the US has caused over one thousand deaths, 73 percent of which were blacks or Latinos.



According to the US Census Office the white victims of police murders represented 37 percent out of the total of deaths in that country in 2020, although the white population stands for 76.3 percent of the country’s whole population, according to PL news agency.



The lethal forces database of the Washington Post, set up in 2015, shows that some one thousand people in the country are shot to death by the police every year, and that police forces shoot and kill blacks twice as much than white people.