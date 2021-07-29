Sao Paulo Forum Supports the Cuban Revolution





Havana, July 28 (ACN) The Sao Paulo Forum, a regional group of leftist political parties and organizations, reiterated its support of the Cuban people its Communist Party and its Revolution in the face of discrediting media campaigns, designed, backed and funded from US territory.



In a communiqué published this week, the Forum rejected a recent statement by the foreign ministers of some Latin American and European countries, who under US pressures, condemned Cuba after the recent July 11 riots on the island.



The regional forum considers that the Cuban government has denounced and offered detailed information about the recent media operations against the Caribbean island and about the brutal US economic, commercial and financial blockade, and the most recent 243 measures adopted by the former Trump administration, still in force despite the impact on the island nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The media campaigns and the US’s anti-Cuba measures aim at paving the way and provoking a social uprising that justifies a humanitarian intervention in Cuba and with it a change of regime, as part of the implementation of what is known as non-conventional warfare, the forum noted.



The Sao Paulo Forum strongly rejects any foreign interference with Cuba’s internal affairs and the violation of the principle of self-determination of the nations, the statement stressed.