Bolivian government announces shipment of medical supplies to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) Bolivian president Luis Arce announced the sending of a plane with syringes and food for the Cuban people, who, he said, are going through difficulties due to the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.



We learned from Cuba that solidarity is sharing the little we have with those who need it most, said Arce in his message published on Twitter on Tuesday night.



In another communication, Arce highlighted that this South American nation has benefited from Cuban solidarity with medical brigades that have traveled to Bolivian homes with professional attention.



He also thanked Cuba for the solidarity and internationalism, and added that Cuban professionals have performed thousands of eye surgeries in Bolivia through Operation Miracle and have brought literacy.



The Bolivian president emphasized that he once again joins the voice of humanity calling for the end of the criminal U.S. blockade and demanding respect for the free self-determination of the people.



The Bolivian nation joins the countries that have recently sent their solidarity aid to Cuba with donations of food and medical supplies.