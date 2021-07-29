Cuban FM to attend inauguration of Peruvian president





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today that he arrived in Peru to attend the inauguration of president-elect Pedro Castillo Terrones.



Ties of solidarity unite the Cuban and Peruvian people, the foreign minister emphasized in the message posted on Twitter.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website, Cubaminrex, the head of Cuban diplomacy is leading a delegation attending the ceremonies of the transfer of presidential office.



As part of the program, the Cuban diplomat plans to meet with Peruvian government authorities and carry out other activities.



The newly elected Peruvian president is a 51-year-old rural teacher and will assume the presidency for the 2021-2025 five-year term; among the main challenges of his administration are to unite and recover a nation affected by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.