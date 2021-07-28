Mexico Dispatches Second Humanitarian Aid Shipment to Cuba





Havana, July 27 (ACN) A second humanitarian aid shipment departed the Mexican port of Veracruz in route to Cuba on board the Arm Libertador Bal-02 multipurpose boat to help the island face the impact by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Cuban people.



Also on Monday, the Mexican boat Jose Maria Morelos II set sails from that port with 100 thousand barrels of oil on board aimed at supplying Cuban hospitals; while Tuesday’s shipment contains medical resources such as syringes, oxygen, facemasks as well as other goods like powder milk, beans, flour, canned fish and cooking oil.



A third Mexican shipment will leave that nation on Wednesday towards Cuba with a similar cargo, according to PL news agency.



These actions of international and humanitarian assistance take place as part of a Cuba-Mexico Basic Cooperation Accord for Development.



Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for his call on the international community to support the island with concrete actions.