Mexico Ships Humanitarian Aid to Cuba





Havana, July 23 (ACN) Two Mexican ships will set sails for Cuba on Saturday after loading food and medications at the local port of Veracruz.



According to Mexico’s La Jornada newspaper, the boats Libertador and Papaloapan, from the country’s Department of the Navy, will ship the humanitarian aid to the island as ordered by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a gesture of gratitude to the Cuban medical assistance given to that nation against COVID-19.



Mexico’s Wellbeing Delegate in Veracruz Manuel Huerta said that Cuba has always been a sister nation that’s why they share part of what they have with the island in terms of health resources and foodstuffs, which are precisely products denied to Cubans by the US blockade.