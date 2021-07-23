Cuba regrets effects of weather event on Chinese city





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla offered heartfelt condolences today to the Chinese people and government for the loss of human lives and material damage caused by record-breaking rainfall in the city of Zhengzhou, Henan province.



Through his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy offered his sympathies to the families and relatives of the dead.



So far, Chinese authorities report 33 deaths and more than three million other victims in the central province of Henan affected by the heaviest rains in the last six decades.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, it is estimated that 215,200 hectares of crops have been damaged and direct economic losses are estimated at around 1,220 million yuan (188,600,000 dollars).

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, is the worst hit, whereas other cities such as Huixian, Anyang, Hebi, Xinxiang and Jiaozuo are under red alert.