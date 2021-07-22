Iranian foreign minister condemns U.S. interference in Cuban internal affairs





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Mohammad Yavad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister, stated today his rejection of the United States' attempts to interfere in Cuba's sovereignty during a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, according to Prensa Latina.



Both diplomats talked about the foreign participation in the incidents of last July 11 in Cuba and other issues related to bilateral relations.



The position of the Persian nation regarding Cuba's right to exercise its independence has been expressed before, especially when the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, pointed out the United States as the responsible for the main socioeconomic problems of the Caribbean nation, caused by a 60-plus-year-old economic, financial and commercial blockade which hinders Cuba’s access to basic survival supplies such as medicines, food and medical equipment.



He also pointed out that the U.S. government pretends to be the protector of the Cubans as it meddles in the Island’s internal affairs in flagrant violation of International Law, PL adds.