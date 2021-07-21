International Forum Supports Cuba against Destabilizing Attempts





Havana, July 20 (ACN) An on-line international forum, called “Cuba will Overcome,” supports the island’s efforts to counter recent attempts to destabilize internal order in the country.



The event, called by the Executive Secretariat of the Sao Paulo Forum, is a platform for dialog on the most recent and ongoing events in Cuba. Major topics include the destabilization attempts promoted and funded from abroad and the media war against the Cuban revolution. Also on the agenda is the strong response given by different sectors of Cuban society.



The Sao Paulo forum is a platform gathering leftist political parties and organizations in a debate about the current international issues and to counter the consequences of neoliberalism in Latin America and the Caribbean. Cuba has been a member of the forum since its founding in 1990.