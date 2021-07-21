Cuba Denounces US Pressures on Third Countries





Havana, July 20 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Tuesday Washington’s pressures on regional countries to have them issue statements against the Caribbean island nation.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez described the US action as interference-oriented moves aimed at finding international back-up to further deepen the US blockade of the Caribbean nation.



The top Cuban diplomat stressed the brutal nature of the US pressures on Latin American governments to pursue the isolation of Cuba.

