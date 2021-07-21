CARICOM calls for peaceful dialogue in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) The Caribbean Community ( CARICOM) called today for peaceful dialogue instead of violence and vandalism, in view of the isolated protests that took place in Cuba on July 11.



In a statement on the aforementioned civil demonstrations on the island, CARICOM said that these have been provoked by socio-economic factors, aggravated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural hazards.



Likewise, the regional organization highlighted the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



Last Sunday, July 11, protests took place in isolated parts of Cuba, linked to a communication and political campaign promoted by the United States for destabilizing purposes.



Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, foreign minister of the Caribbean nation, recently denounced in a press conference that Washington has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to meddle in Cuba's internal affairs and uselessly foster a political opposition to generate disorder and instability and fracture the constitutional order.



The protests, he asserted, opportunistically took advantage of the tension in the health system and the shortages caused by the economic situation, which has worsened in the last two years due to the tightening of the U.S. blockade.