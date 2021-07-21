Diaz-Canel congratulates president-elect of Peru, Pedro Castillo





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today on Twitter the new Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, for his victory in the elections.



In his message, the Cuban head of state also highlighted the great popular support for Castillo, who obtained in the elections more than 8,800,000 votes, 50.12 %.



On Monday, the National Jury of Elections of Lima proclaimed Pedro Castillo, candidate for the Peru Libre party, as President of the Republic, after the second round of elections held on June 6.



After his proclamation, the new Peruvian president affirmed before the people that his government will be fairer for all, and urged his political contenders to come closer.