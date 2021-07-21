All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
21
July Wednesday

Diaz-Canel congratulates president-elect of Peru, Pedro Castillo



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today on Twitter the new Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, for his victory in the elections.

In his message, the Cuban head of state also highlighted the great popular support for Castillo, who obtained in the elections more than 8,800,000 votes, 50.12 %.

On Monday, the National Jury of Elections of Lima proclaimed Pedro Castillo, candidate for the Peru Libre party, as President of the Republic, after the second round of elections held on June 6.

After his proclamation, the new Peruvian president affirmed before the people that his government will be fairer for all, and urged his political contenders to come closer.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News