Mexican press highlights massive support of Cubans to their Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The Mexican press highlighted on Sunday the overwhelming support of the Cuban people for their Revolution and the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel in the face of U.S. aggressions and provocations, reports Prensa Latina news agency.



Numerous reports of the mobilizations on the Island, mainly in Havana, stand out in the media which almost unanimously point out that it is not possible to hide the tremendous popular support to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, and to historic leader Raúl Castro, who was present at the demonstrations.



The main images broadcast on television, in social networks and in the digital press correspond to the concentration in La Piragua, Havana's seafront, and ridicule the attempts of disturbances forced from the United States which failed miserably, as La Jornada points out.



They point out that what happened on Saturday in Havana was repeated in numerous localities of the Island, as a way for the population to show their support for the government, and demonstrating the strength and anti-imperialism of the people in spite of the difficult situation they are suffering due to the blockade, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that has worsened.



Down with the Yankees', 'We were born to win and not to be defeated' and 'No to the US blockade', were shouts of a gigantic crowd concentrated on the beautiful coastal avenue, to demonstrate to the government of US President Joe Biden that nothing has changed in the revolutionary convictions of the people.



The media also highlighted the important concentration of Mexicans in front of the Cuban embassy in Mexico City, as it had not been done for years, which shows that in this country there is no change in the historical support it has always given to the Caribbean nation.



At Sunday's event in the Cuban capital, Diaz-Canel insisted that the anti-government marches were artificially fanned by a campaign of anti-Castro groups from Florida, United States, with the endorsement of that government, and that they do not represent the interests of the people.