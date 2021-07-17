Mexico and Vietnam Back Cuba against US Blockade





Havana, July 16 (ACN) Mexican and Vietnamese government officials reiterated their support of the Cuban people and their revolution and condemned the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed at the United Nations his deep gratefulness to the Cuban medical personnel who assisted his nation against the COVID-19 pandemic and condemned the US’s Cuba policy.



Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on Friday that here country trust that Cuba will overcome current social and economic hurdles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the US blockade, according to the Vietnamese News Agency.



Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated the Vietnamese people’s support of their Cuban sisters and brothers and again thanked the island for its assistance to Hanoi in difficult times along history.