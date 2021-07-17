Cuban FM highlighted positive state of relations with Japan





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, reported today that he received at the headquarters of the foreign ministry the Japanese ambassador to Cuba, Hirata Kenji, with whom he talked about the positive state of relations between the two countries.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla stressed that they also exchanged on the importance of boosting economic, trade and cooperation ties between the two nations.



According to a press release published on the foreign ministry's website, Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi will arrive in Cuba on Sunday, July 18 for an official visit.



During his stay in Cuba, the visitor will complete an extensive program of activities, the document reads.



Cuba and Japan commemorated in 2019 the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.