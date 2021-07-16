Cuba Sends Germany its Condolences for Victims of Heavy Rains





Havana, July 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent condolences to the German people and government for the deaths, injured citizens and material damage caused by the heavy rains reported over the past hours in the western part of the European country.



Minister Rodriguez extended his sympathies to relatives and friends of those who lost their lives under the natural phenomenon, some 42 persons according to preliminary reports, which also talk of 70 people missing.



The heavy rains and storms hitting Western Germany since Tuesday have been described as the most intense ever in only 24 hours.