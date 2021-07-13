Cuba participates at UNESCO Global Education Meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuba is participating today at the Global Education Meeting promoted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO), which is being held in order to analyze the effects of COVID-19 in that field.



"The Global Education Meeting is being held virtually, Ministers of Education and other UNESCO authorities will take part", informed Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, Cuban minister of education on Twitter.



The minister said that the event will showcase experiences on education in times of pandemic.



Despite the interruption of face-to-face activities, Cuba has implemented alternatives to preserve the vitality of academic courses, with the creation of TV teaching activities, with a special planning and which are the result of an exhaustive planning by specialists.



According to UNESCO's website, the COVID-19 crisis has had devastating effects on education around the world, and has been especially aggressive in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities, exacerbating existing inequalities in learning.



In this context, the meeting will provide a unique platform for exchange among high-level political leaders to transform working methods to find sustainable solutions to the learning crisis.



The event is also an opportunity for member states and the international community to maintain and boost their commitment to education as the most important investment for the sustainable future aspired to in the 2030 Agenda.