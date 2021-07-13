Bolivia: solidarity with Cuba and call for an end to the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Bolivia expressed the solidarity of this Plurinational State with Cuba in view of the destabilization attempts suffered by its people and government, and made a "call to the international community as a whole to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade" imposed by the U.S. for almost 60 years on the Caribbean nation.



A communiqué from the Bolivian Foreign Ministry expressed that this situation suffered during Sunday in several Cuban cities and localities, with riots and criminal acts, "affects the political and social stability of this country, disturbing the peaceful coexistence of this courageous people".



It also specified that "the global economic crisis affecting the entire planet is reflected with greater impact in a country that is the object of an inadmissible and flagrant violation of human rights", the blockade that has lasted six decades and which only two countries support (the US and Israel), since they were the only ones to oppose at the UN a Resolution discussed last June 23 in the UN General Assembly demanding the cessation of that genocidal policy and which was supported by 184 countries.



The message emphasizes "to put an end to the blockade in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly non-interference in the internal affairs of States".