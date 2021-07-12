Cuba rejects statements by the U.S. national security advisor





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today on Twitter that the White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, lacks political and moral authority to speak about Cuba.



Rodriguez Parrilla asserted that the U.S. government has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for subversion in Cuba and imposes a genocidal blockade, which is mainly responsible for the economic shortages in the country.



Sullivan shared on Sunday on the same digital media platform that the U.S. supported freedom of expression and freedom of association throughout Cuba and would strongly condemn any violence or attacks against peaceful demonstrators exercising their universal rights.



The U.S. advisor's warning followed demonstrations that took place on Sunday in Cuban territory, related to an escalating level of systematic provocation promoted by the counterrevolution.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, yesterday made an intervention on national television where he deepened in the background of the situation that the nation is going through, marked by the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



Accordingly, as of 09:00 a.m. today, the President, along with a work team, have been transmitting from the Palace of the Revolution detailed information to the population on the current situation in Cuba.