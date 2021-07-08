Cuba Rejects Politicization of Sports and Talent Theft





Havana, July 7 (ACN) Cuba reiterated its rejections of attempts to politicize sports and to steal sport talents, said the island’s permanent representative in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla.



Addressing a panel on the Olympic Ideal at the 47th Session of the Human Rights Council, Quintanilla denounced the US denial of visas to the Cuban Soccer Team, which prevented the collective from taking part at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Florida.



Once again issues foreign to sports prevent our country from contesting a competition on US soil on equal grounds, which kills the precept about a clean game and the legitimate rights of the sports delegation, said the Cuban representative.



Sports and Olympic Ideal must be taken as a bridge for peace, the promotion of development and friendly relations among all, he noted.



After the 1959 triumph of the Cuban Revolution, sports practice was made a universal right of the people; its massive character is a major achievement of the revolution, Quintanilla noted.



Cuba gets pride to also share its sports practices and experiences with a large number of developing nations, Quintanilla noted.