All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
08
July Wednesday

Cuba Rejects Politicization of Sports and Talent Theft



Havana, July 7 (ACN) Cuba reiterated its rejections of attempts to politicize sports and to steal sport talents, said the island’s permanent representative in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla.

Addressing a panel on the Olympic Ideal at the 47th Session of the Human Rights Council, Quintanilla denounced the US denial of visas to the Cuban Soccer Team, which prevented the collective from taking part at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Florida.

Once again issues foreign to sports prevent our country from contesting a competition on US soil on equal grounds, which kills the precept about a clean game and the legitimate rights of the sports delegation, said the Cuban representative.

Sports and Olympic Ideal must be taken as a bridge for peace, the promotion of development and friendly relations among all, he noted.

After the 1959 triumph of the Cuban Revolution, sports practice was made a universal right of the people; its massive character is a major achievement of the revolution, Quintanilla noted.

Cuba gets pride to also share its sports practices and experiences with a large number of developing nations, Quintanilla noted.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News