Cuban president stresses willingness to cooperate with Mexico in all fields





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reiterated today on Twitter his country's willingness to cooperate with Mexico in all fields.



The Cuban leader thanked his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his statements praising the Island’s support during the pandemic and expressing interest in the process to make the most advanced anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed in Cuba.



López Obrador stated Tuesday that Mexico has fraternal relations with Cuba in all fields and highlighted the presence of Cuban doctors and nurses in Mexican hospitals.



According to the Mexican newspaper La Jornada, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, also stated that his government is interested in engaging in phases III of the development of vaccines such as Soberana 02 and Abdala.