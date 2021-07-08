ALBA-TCP meeting of high-level environmental authorities to be held today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) High-level environmental authorities of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will meet today online, the regional bloc reported on its Twitter account.



According to the information, the objective of the meeting is to coordinate actions in the fight against Climate Change, the democratization of water, and the rights of Mother Earth.



On June 24, during the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government in Caracas, the ALBA-TCP countries ratified a special agreement that highlights the urgent need to fulfill the commitments of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.



They stressed that it is necessary to work together for the conservation of biological diversity and against desertification and pollution in order to meet the needs of present and future generations.