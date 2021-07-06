Cuba to participate at Universal Exposition Osaka 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuba is among the 46 nations that have already confirmed their presence at the Universal Exposition Osaka 2025, to be held in that Japanese city from April 13 to October 13 that year.



This was announced on Twitter by Miriam Martinez Delgado, director of Fairs and Exhibitions of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, who added that 150 countries and 25 international organizations are expected to participate in the event.



The meeting is one of the oldest events in the world and will be organized by the International Exhibitions Bureau, under the slogan Conceiving the society of the future, imagining our life of tomorrow.



During six months of 2025 the Exposition will hold events around its central theme, to raise awareness and address global discussions in health, education in the era of robotics and artificial intelligence, the official website of the Cuban Chamber published.



This exhibition will focus on two central objectives, according to its website: a society that achieves the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations and the achievement of Japan's national strategy Society 5.0.



The last edition of this trade event was in Milan in 2015, and the upcoming one will take place between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.