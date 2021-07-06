Europe for Cuba Channel rejects accusations against Cuba on human trafficking





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) The Europe for Cuba channel rejected today the accusations of the United States government against Cuba, published in the most recent unilateral report of the White House on human trafficking.



The European channel considered such accusations as a new means of aggression, presented on July 1 by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Prensa Latina reported.



Such solidarity platform, activated in October 2020, expressed that this document responds to slanderous purposes and lacks international and moral authority.



Europe for Cuba also assured that these new accusations are part of the same blackmail policy as the inclusion of Havana in the list of nations sponsoring terrorism, a decision announced in January by then U.S. President Donald Trump, just days before leaving office.



According to Europe for Cuba, the U.S. government is increasing its shame by pretending to disguise with new political devices the economic choking that it has maintained over the island for more than 60 years with its economic, commercial and financial blockade.



The solidarity platform also repudiated the denial of visas to the Cuban national football team to participate in the Gold Cup, a tournament to be held in the state of Florida, on US territory.