Diaz-Canel wishes Pope Francis a speedy recovery





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, wished a good and speedy recovery to Pope Francis, who underwent surgery in recent hours.



In a message on his official Twitter profile, the Cuban leader welcomed the news about the favorable evolution of the Pontiff and ratified the respect and admiration that his figure awakens in the largest of the Antilles.



We wish Pope Francis a speedy recovery after the surgery he underwent. We are pleased with the news coming from the Vatican on how well he has reacted to the surgery. From Cuba, which admires and respects him, we wish him good health, Diaz-Canel wrote on the social network.



This Sunday, the leader of the Catholic Church was admitted to Genelli hospital to undergo a scheduled surgery for the diverticular stenosis of the sigma that afflicted him, which concluded in the evening hours, according to a Vatican News report.



Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, stated that Francis reacted well to the intervention performed under general anesthesia and carried out by renowned medical professionals.



On September 20, 2015, the current regent of the Vatican arrived in Cuba to begin a two-day pastoral visit, which included among its main activities official masses in Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Havana's Revolution Square and a meeting with historic leader Fidel Castro.