Cuba and Vietnam Boost Cooperation against COVID-19





Havana, July 2 (ACN) Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero held a phone call with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh with the aim of boosting bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the two officials stressed the excellent bilateral relations between their countries and exchanged congratulations for the results of the congresses of their Communist Parties.



Marrero also congratulated Pham Minh Chinh for having been elected Prime Minister and stressed the long-standing friendly and cooperation links between Cuba and Vietnam.



Meanwhile, the Vietnamese premier congratulated the Cuban people, government and Communist Party for the double success with the COVID-19 candidate vaccines. He also celebrated the diplomatic victory of Cuba June 23rd at the UN General Assembly against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The two parties agreed that even under the pandemic, bilateral relations between Hanoi and Havana are special and continue to develop.