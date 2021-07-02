Cuba regrets deaths caused by heat wave in Canada





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla offered condolences today to the people and government of Canada for the loss of human lives caused by the heat wave currently hitting that country.



Rodríguez Parrilla also posted on Twitter a message of sympathy for the families and relatives of the more than 400 fatalities recorded in recent days amid record temperatures.



Local media report that British Columbia in Canada recorded 486 sudden deaths in the last five days, three times the usual figure.



According to Canadian weather reports, Wednesday temperatures reached 49.6° Celsius in Lytton, a town in the province of British Columbia. Similar figures were reported on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day.