Miami-Washington DC caravan advances to demand an end to the U.S. blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuban-American Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love project, stressed the importance of the caravan that left Miami for the U.S. capital to demand an end to the blockade against Cuba.



We will travel some 2,000 kilometers to Washington D.C. and on July 25 we will meet there in Lafayette Park, in front of the White House, to deliver thousands of petitions demanding the lifting of unilateral sanctions against the Caribbean island, Lazo said, Prensa Latina news agency reported this Sunday.



Thousands of people from all over the United States will arrive there, we will tour the country, we will pass by the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta, Georgia, we will also meet with congressmen to express our desire for President Joe Biden to eliminate this unilateral siege and reopen the embassy in Havana, Lazo said via Facebook this Sunday during the beginning of the caravan to Washington.



We also want Americans to be able to travel to Cuba, that 'there be bridges of love between the peoples of Cuba and the United States', he added.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez welcomed the start of another caravan in the United States to demand that the U.S. government end the blockade against the island.



In his Twitter account, Rodriguez highlighted the commitment of Cubans and friends who are marching from Miami to Washington DC to, he said, build Bridges of Love and demand the end of criminal policies that affect families in both countries.



Dozens of Cuban emigrants and people in solidarity began this Sunday in Miami, Florida, the walk coordinated by the organization Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love) headed by Professor Carlos Lazo.



The participants will walk the two thousand kilometers that separate both cities to reiterate to President Joe Biden that 'it is time to lift the sanctions against the Cuban family'.



Among the demands are the reopening of consular services of the US embassy in Havana, the sending of remittances to the island and the resumption of the family reunification plan suspended by Republican President Donald Trump in 2017.



In their tour they will collect funds for the purchase of syringes destined to support the vaccination campaign in Cuba against COVID-19.



Similar actions are also being carried out this Sunday in that northern country, promoted by groups of Cuban emigrants members of the Alianza Martiana Coalition and other associations.



On June 23, 184 member states of the United Nations supported a Cuban resolution calling for the lifting of the siege imposed by the United States on Cuba almost 60 years ago.