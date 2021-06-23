UNESCO issues report on consequences of U.S. blockade on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) issued a report Tuesday on the consequences of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website, UNESCO mentions in its text that Washington's policy has a negative impact on the implementation of important transformations in Cuba intended to improve its educational system.



This updating, adds the multilateral organization, includes actions to make the teaching process more efficient, including the use of laboratory material and equipment, as well as new texts whose access and printing are made more expensive by the blockade.



The document also remarks, in the case of higher education, that the Island has restrictions to access technologies and consumables, and its inability to develop free academic exchange and cooperation with universities and research institutions in the United States affects the exchange of scientific knowledge.

UNESCO also pointed out that, in the case of culture, the siege tampers with the promotion and dissemination of artistic talent, as evidenced by the difficulties that Cuban musicians have to enter the U.S. market.