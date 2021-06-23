Cuba ratifies its support to Palestine





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban first deputy minister of foreign affairs (MINREX by its Spanish acronym), Marcelino Medina, ratified today the support of Cuba to the Palestinian people, during the Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Palestine of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).



We reaffirm our unrestricted support for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the creation of two States, which would allow the Palestinian people to exercise the right to self-determination and to have an independent and sovereign State on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and which would guarantee the right of return of the refugees, the Cuban diplomat stressed.



He also reiterated, on behalf of Cuba, the strong condemnation of the indiscriminate bombings by the State of Israel against the Palestinian population in Gaza last May, which caused the loss of hundreds of lives and considerable material damage.



Medina denounced that these aggressions constitute another serious and flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, International Law and International Humanitarian Law by Israel, and demonstrate the continuity of aggressive policies, colonizing practices and the occupation of Arab and Palestinian lands.



The Cuban diplomat called on that body to fulfill the responsibility bestowed upon it by the UN Charter in the maintenance of international peace and security, and to demand an immediate end to the occupation of the Palestinian territories.