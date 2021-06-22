International community continues its support to Cuba against the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) The European Union (EU) in a report reiterated its rejection of the extraterritoriality of the U.S. blockade, and warned that this policy has a negative impact on its interests, Prensa Latina reported.



The regional bloc specified that the unilateral measures of the White House against Cuba violate the rules accepted by the countries for international trade and insisted on the extraterritorial character of the blockade, expressed by the Torricelli (1992) and Helms-Burton (1996) laws.

The EU also stressed the economic impact of the blockade on Cuba and the standard of living of its inhabitants, including in the humanitarian



On the other hand, Cuban ambassador to Turkey, Luis Amoros Nunez, participated in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, an international event organized by the Government of that country with the aim of strengthening diplomatic ties and cooperation.



The event allowed the discussion of relevant and current issues of international relations, and in it the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, ratified his support for Cuba against the U.S. blockade.



Meanwhile, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce announced on Twitter a virtual meeting with businessmen from South Africa, from sectors such as health, mining and agri-food.