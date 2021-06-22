Diaz-Canel denounces hate attacks on anti-blockade caravans in Miami





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, denounced today the hateful attacks in the city of Miami against Cuban emigrants who demanded the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean nation.



On Twitter, Cuban leader and first secretary of the communist party said: "Is there no freedom of expression for those who demand the end of a genocide?



Despite these aggressions, the president highlighted the solidarity around the world for the cessation of Washington's unilateral policy.



During this weekend, car rallies, bike rallies and social media initiatives were held in more than 50 cities in several continents, as part of the 4th World Caravan to demand the end of the coercive measure.



The solidarity demonstrations with Cuba and rejection of the blockade also took place in the United States, where caravans were held in more than 15 cities.



However, in Miami, some participants in the activities were attacked by people who do not want the rapprochement between the two countries, denounced one of the promoters of the Bridges of Love initiative, Carlos Lazo.



Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said on Twitter this Sunday that the demand for the elimination of the U.S. blockade from more than 50 cities around the world accompanies the Caribbean people in their struggle.



He described the blockade as a criminal policy and assured that the solidarity of sister countries will be with the island on June 23.



This Wednesday Cuba will once again speak out against the blockade at the United Nations General Assembly, in a vote that for more than 25 years has demonstrated the broad support for the island by the international community