Cuba denounces in Geneva the effects of the blockade in addressing the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) The Cuban ambassador and permanent representative in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla Roman, denounced today the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the island's fight against the COVID-19.



During the 47th session of the Human Rights Council, in an Interactive Dialogue on the state response to pandemics, the Cuban diplomat expressed that Washington's unilateral policy, tightened to extreme levels, has demanded from the Caribbean nation greater efforts than any other State to contain the effects of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



Quintanilla Roman stressed that, in the midst of strong material and financial difficulties, Cuba's health system, universal and free at all levels, has guaranteed the assistance, scientific and human capacity to respond to the epidemic and achieve the recovery of 94 % of those infected.



He stressed that Cuba has developed five vaccine candidates against COVID-19, two of which are at an advanced stage of clinical trials, and in view of their encouraging results, it started a health intervention in groups and territories at risk.



Before the next session of the Human Rights Council, 70 % of Cubans should be immunized against the disease, with their own vaccines, said the Cuban representative.



In his speech, he also referred to Cuba's support, with medical personnel, to other nations in the fight against the pandemic.



"Cooperation and solidarity will never be empty words for Cuba, but the way to successfully face the complex challenges that the human species faces," he concluded.