Dozens of Cities of World to Host Actions in Support of Cuba





Havana, Jun 18 (ACN) Dozens of cities around the world will host car and bike caravans and other demonstrations on Sunday to demand the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



The actions, which follow up on three previous similar demonstrations, will take place ahead of the UN General Assembly vote on June 23 of the Cuban resolution against the hostile US’s Cuba policy which has been in force over the past 60 years.



The world claim in favor of Cuba is expected to keep going next week as the solidarity-with-Cuba movement and friends of the island from around the world are planning to stage actions to accompany the Cuban people during the UN Vote.



Scenarios for the upcoming demonstrations are the areas in front of the US embassy in Dublin, the European Commission in Barcelona and in the plaza of Orihuela, Alicante. Bike caravans will take place in on London and Manchester; demonstrations are also scheduled in front of the US diplomatic mission in Canberra, Australia, and also in New Zealand.



The actions will also be hosted by 25 US cities from L.A. through Chicago and in front of the White House.