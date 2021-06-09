Cuban deputy prime minister meets with former French president





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas meet Tuesday with former French President François Hollande as part of a working visit to that European country that began on Monday.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website (Cubaminrex), during the meeting the Cuban official acknowledged the former president's personal contribution to the development of the historic ties between both nations.



Cabrisas and Hollande recalled the official visit made by the latter to Cuba in 2015, and the one made to France by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz in 2016, when important and still current agreements were signed to strengthen political, economic and cooperation relations between the two nations.



The former French president conveyed a friendly message to the Cuban people, condemned the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, and advocated its elimination, Cubaminrex reports.



Cabrisas has also met with French government authorities and discussed possibilities of development and diversification of relations in areas of mutual interest.



In December 2020, the V Session of the Economic and Commercial Commission and the Strategic Orientation Committee of the Countervalue Fund between Cuba and France, held online, put on the table new routes for bilateral exchange in economic matters.



France is a major source of foreign visitors to Cuba and one of the Island’s top 10 trading partners.