Cuban FM expresses condolences for victims of train crash in Pakistan





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, expressed today on Twitter his condolences to the people and government of Pakistan for the deaths and injuries caused by a train accident in the south of the country.



The head of Cuban diplomacy extended his condolences to the families of those dead in the accident, which occurred in the town of Ghotki.



Pakistan's police and rescue services informed on Monday about the collision of two express trains, carrying some 1,100 people.



Railroad officials said that the Millat Express derailed and then the Sir Syed Express hit it between Raiti and Obaro stations.



This caused the death of 32 people while 64 others were injured, according to preliminary estimates.



A report by the Prensa Latina indicated that the number of victims should increase, as there are still train compartments destroyed which rescuers cannot access and in which there could be several passengers trapped.