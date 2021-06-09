International community rejects actions of the European parliament against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Political and solidarity organizations and Cubans living in Europe rejected today an action promoted by some members of the European Parliament, which aims to accuse the Caribbean nation of violating human rights in the European parliament.



A statement published on the website of the Cuban foreign ministry, Cubaminrex, indicated that from Belgium, the association of Cuban residents (CubaBel) called on the movers of the action to convene the European Parliament to analyze, instead, the genocidal blockade that violates the right to health, food, culture and education of Cubans.



Meanwhile, Marc Botenga, MEP for the Workers' Party of that country, said that what really bothers Cuba are its successes in education and health, its solidarity in times of COVID-19 and the development of its own vaccines against the pandemic, in spite of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Likewise, the association of Cubans living in Andalusia issued a statement in which they described the action as a great moral and political baseness, for trying to evaluate the degree of human rights in Cuba, omitting the application, on the part of the US government, of the criminal blockade.