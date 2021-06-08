Cuba Denounces Double Standard of European Parliament





Havana, June 7 (ACN) The Cuban ambassador to Brussels denounced on Monday the double standard of the European Parliament which called a session Tuesday to debate the political situation and human rights in Cuba.



If the European Parliament decides to discuss Cuba, the debate should also include the mass, flagrant and systematic violation of human rights of all the Cuban people by the immoral and criminal US blockade of the island, read he statement presented by the diplomat according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The US siege inflicted damage on Cuba calculated at over 144 billion dollars up to March 2020, said the diplomat and added that it is shameful to see that a group of European parliamentarians have promoted the issue as part of their agenda.



The diplomat denounced the intention of hindering bilateral relations between Cuba and the European Union and damaging the implementation of the Accord for a Political and Cooperation Dialog, which is flowing positively between the two parties.