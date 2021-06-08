All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Deputy Prime Minister on Working Visit to France



Havana, June 7 (ACN) Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas kicked off a working visit to France on Monday which includes meetings with government authorities and members of the French business community.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Cuban official visit to France aims at deepening diplomatic relations between Paris and Havana, so he first met with Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne.

The two officials stressed the positive unfolding of bilateral links and ratified their governments’ willingness to further advance such relations. They also addressed the significance of the Bilateral Economic Agenda adopted in 2016 and the Economic and Commercial Commission which holds annual sessions to consider the flow of bilateral commercial and cooperation relations.

The Cuban top government official conveyed Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s greetings to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

