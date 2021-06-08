Cuba Congratulates Election of Maldives Islands to Chair UNGA





Havana, June 7 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated his counterpart from the Maldives islands Abdulla Shahid for his election to chair the 76 UN General Assembly.



The Cuban foreign minister extended his congratulations to Shahid on his twitter account on Monday.



Shahid has been foreign minister since 2018 and he shared the candidacy to the UNGA with Afghan politician Zalmai Rassoul, according to UN website, where their biographies can be consulted.