Cuba reiterates solidarity with Belarusian people and government





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Juan Antonio Quintanilla Roman, Cuban permanent representative to Geneva, reiterated today the solidarity of Cuba with the people and government of Belarus, during the Committee on the Application of Standards of the International Labor Office (ILO).



According to the Cuban foreign ministry's website, the diplomat affirmed that only through respectful dialogue and cooperation can advances be made in the fulfillment of the ILO's mandate regarding Belarus.



He also stressed that this European country has repeatedly shown its willingness to dialogue with the supervisory bodies of the ILO.



The measures adopted by this government, he added, were positively assessed by the Committee of Experts in its 2020 reports and the 2021 Addendum, being among the cases of progress.



The Cuban representative called for privileging the spirit of dialogue and cooperation and to banish political motivations and interests outside the founding objectives of the United Nations.