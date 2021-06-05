Young people from Sierra Leone highlight Cuban solidarity role with African countries





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) Young people from the Sierra Leone-Cuba Students Friendship Association highlighted Cuba's solidarity role with African countries and condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the Caribbean country.



In a virtual meeting with Cuban counterparts at the Cuban embassy headquarters, organized by the Cuban Friendship Institute, the Sierra Leoneans expressed their commitment to continue denouncing the U.S. siege, tightened in times of pandemic.



According to what the Cuban foreign ministry published today on its official web page, the participants exchanged on the effects of the U.S. blockade and the activities being carried out at international level to denounce this criminal policy.



During the meeting, the activities carried out by friends of Cuba in dozens of countries demanding the lifting of the blockade, known as "Bridges of Love", attracted the attention of the Sierra Leonean students.



On June 23, 2021 the United Nations General Assembly will vote on resolution 74/7 "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba".



Once again, the community of nations, especially the African brothers, will support the elimination of a policy which, besides being ineffective, is criminal.