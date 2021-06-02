Solidary Activists Meet ahead of European Forum in Solidarity with Cuba





Havana, June 1 (ACN) A virtual meeting between directives with the European Solidarity with Cuba Movement and Cuban representatives will take place June 4 ahead of the 19th European Encounter originally scheduled for Moscow and later put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The meeting will follow next weekend’s World Caravan against the US blockade of Cuba and will be held days before the UN General Assembly again votes the Cuba-sponsored resolution demanding the lifting of the US siege of the island nation, scheduled for June 23rd.



During the meeting Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee member Jorge Luis Broche will speak about the results of the recent Congress of the political organization; the president of the Cuban Friendship Institute, Fernando Gonzalez will refer to the actions by the Solidarity with Cuba Movement against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade. Other participants will address the island’s development of six COVID-19 candidate vaccines.



Participants come from Friendship Associations in Bulgaria, Belarus, Ucraine, Spain, Portugal, France, the U.K., Denmark and many other countries.



The 19th European Encounter in Solidarity with Cuba has been re-scheduled for early next year.