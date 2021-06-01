US Lawmaker Presents Draft Bill against US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, May 31 (ACN) US congressman Bobby L. Rush presented draft legislation H.R. 3625 aimed at lifting the US blockade and other US sanctions against Cuba.



According to the head of the Cuban mission in D.C., Lianys Torres, the document was submitted to the Commission of Foreign Relations and other committees, such as Means and Arbitration, Energy and Commerce, Judicial Power, Agriculture and Financial Services.



Rush reintroduced a draft bill last year to normalize Cuba-US bilateral relations which also aimed at the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island and all restrictions on trade and travel between the two countries.



According to PL news agency, several US senators recently presented a bipartisan initiative for Congress to lift the unilateral sanctions imposed by Washington on Cuba.



Next June 23rd, Cuba will again submit to the US General Assembly its resolution demanding the end of the US economic siege on the island nation.