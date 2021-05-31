Impressive world demonstration of support for Cuba and rejection of the blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) The III World Caravan of Solidarity with Cuba and denunciation of the blockade imposed by the U.S. governments for more than 60 years, closed this Sunday with an impressive number of actions in person and on social networks in a hundred cities in more than 50 countries.



The various demonstrations carried out in the five continents ratified the universal condemnation of the genocidal policy that tries to suffocate a dignified people that resists the pressures in defense of its sovereignty and the right to life.



In avenues, parks and squares, parades of cars and bicycles multiplied; walks and rallies in which thousands of people carrying Cuban flags and posters raised their voices; while digital platforms were flooded by the claims of just people of good will in support of the island.



The wave of solidarity surpassed expectations as in the two previous editions (March-April) and, despite the limitations caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the protests of the organizations of the movement of solidarity with Cuba, social groups, Cuban emigrants, residents and cooperants in other nations, personalities, parliamentarians and sympathizers with the Cuban Revolution were unstoppable.



The universal clamor for the cessation of the brutal economic siege was accompanied by the grateful Cuban people who, observing the appropriate sanitary measures, carried out in several provinces vehicular and cycle parades; acts; a regatta; the ascent to important elevations; the release of pigeons and other initiatives, with the decisive participation of young students and workers.



During the weekend, friends of Cuba participated in some 40 caravans and fifty rallies, while countless statements, photos, videos and declarations overflowed the digital networks denouncing the fierce persecution of the United States against the island, which it unsuccessfully tries to subdue.



This Sunday, numerous anti-blockade demonstrations took place in U.S. cities, with the caravan of Cuban emigrants in Miami as part of the Bridges of Love project that has spread and gained strength in Florida and other states.



Demonstrations in public places were also reported in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver, in Canada, as well as in Brisbane and Perth (Australia) and in Wellington, capital of New Zealand.



In the Latin American and Caribbean region, Sunday was an intense day -as on the previous day- with Puerto Rico joining in with a rally and a boat ride with a canvas alluding to the campaign against the blockade; caravans and acts in Panama, Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Belize and other countries.

The call for the World Caravan had a relevant response in Europe, reporting on Sunday the continuation of activities in more Italian cities -totaling some 40- such as Rome, Venice, Turin, San Remo, Liguria, Palermo and Imperia.

Similarly, in Spain, the number of regions where solidarity actions took place was growing, such as Bilbao, Badalona, Barcelona, Lleide, La Rioja, Madrid, Valencia and Malaga, with Cuban activists and residents in Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, Denmark and Ukraine also taking part in the day.



Among the countries of the African continent where the demands for the end of the blockade against Cuba were felt were Angola, South Africa, Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal, where the association of friendship with Cuba "ASENECUBA" organized a tour through the streets of Dakar, the capital.



This is the culmination of a transcendental day in the universal campaign that will continue until June 23, when Cuba will present at the UN the report on the need to put an end to the US blockade, a resolution that has received almost unanimous support from the international community since 1992.



Even though this third caravan has barely ended, calls are already circulating for a world week against the economic siege of the island, from June 6 to 13, with June 12 being the date set for demonstrations, rallies and human chains. (Always with Cuba/ICAP)