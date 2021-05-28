Cuba rejects destabilizing actions against Belarus





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, rejected today the sanctions, destabilization actions and disinformation campaigns against the Republic of Belarus.



The Cuban foreign minister, on Twitter, also ratified Cuban solidarity with the president of that European country, Alexander Lukashenko.



A commercial airplane of the Ryanair airline, which was flying over Belarusian territory, was forced to land this Sunday due to a bomb report, and in the police control of the passengers in the Minsk airport, the journalist Roman Protasevich was arrested.



According to local media, this opponent was included in a list of extremists, for having links with violent acts in the anti-government protests of September 2020.



Alexander Lukashenko stated before his country's parliament that he acted in accordance with the law, defending people based on all international standards.



However, due to the incident, the European Union decided to freeze investments in that nation, and sanctioned Lukashenko and other members of his cabinet.



This April, the Cuban foreign minister also condemned a coup d’état plan in the Republic of Belarus and plans to assassinate its president and family.