Cuba Affirms its Commitment to Regional Integration





Havana, May 26 (ACN) Cuba reiterated its commitment to Latin American and Caribbean integration and cooperation during a virtual Forum on Alternative and Traditional Medicine coordinated by China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC.



The head of the Cuban Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Johann Perdomo stressed the increasing necessity to resort to alternative and traditional medicine under the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuba has developed positive experiences in the use of some regulated therapeutic modalities such as ozone therapy.



The China-CELAC forum aims at considering the role of Chinese traditional medicine in the prevention and control of COVID-19 and to deepening bilateral cooperation in the alternative medicine field, according to a release by CELAC on Twitter.